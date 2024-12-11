Veritas NetBacup merges into Cohesity following completion of acquisition

According to Cohesity Today, the company is growing into a data protection provider with the broadest workload support and the largest partner ecosystem globally.

The completion of the largest data protection acquisition ever happens within a year. Indeed, in early 2024, Cohesity announced that it was acquiring NetBackup from Veritas. NetBackup became a prominent backup solution in the 1990s due to its strong functionality for large enterprise environments. The product is still widely used in these environments.

Several backup players have emerged over the past decade. These new companies managed to grow rapidly with a modern approach to data protection. Veritas seemed to be overtaken by players, including Cohesity. NetBackup was in a position where, although it was widely used, it seemed to be lagging behind in terms of modernity.

New major player

Combining the two brands allows them to go beyond traditional backup. Indeed, today, data protection is also about how a platform can contribute to cyber-resilience. This requires, for example, the ability to detect malware and extract deeper insights from data.

“By combining Cohesity’s scale-out architecture and strong Generative AI and security capabilities – with Veritas’ broad workload support and extensive global footprint, our customers and partners stand to gain more value from their data,” explained Cohesity CEO Sanjay Poonen. “As promised, we will honor our “no customer left behind” commitment, supporting existing products from both companies for years to come.”

According to both parties, the combination of Cohesity and Veritas also marks the creation of a new market leader in “AI-powered data security”. The company says it serves 85 percent of the world’s largest companies and protects over 100 exabytes of data—one exabyte equals one million terabytes.

