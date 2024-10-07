Qualcomm’s latest networking chip runs local AI workloads

Qualcomm’s new chipset for routers and related devices, the Networking Pro A7 Elite chip, comes with an integrated NPU that allows AI models to run locally. This is one of the most notable features of the chipset, which also supports the new Wi-Fi 7 standard, giving it four times the bandwidth of its predecessor.

The AI coprocessor of the new Qualcomm network chip can perform 40 trillion operations per second, or 40 TOPS. That enables devices to run local AI workloads such as detecting and cutting off malicious traffic, solving connection problems, and optimizing power consumption. These were all possible already, but devices equipped with this chip no longer need to send data to cloud environments to achieve the desired performance gains.

The chipset should also reduce latency, which is important when applications require real-time data processing. The A7 Elite chip supports up to 16 data streams simultaneously, which is also the maximum that Wi-Fi 7 can handle regarding bandwidth. That is also twice as many data streams as what the predecessor of this chip could handle, averaging up to four times higher throughput than before.

Integrated design

According to Ganesh Swaminathan, Qualcomm’s VP and general manager of wireless infrastructure and networking, the A7 Elite integrates key components such as 10G Fiber (i.e. support for fiber-optic networks that send data at speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second), 5G, Ethernet and RF Front End modules into a single platform. This should improve speed and reliability and, because of its integration into a single chipset, lead to a more straightforward design and cost efficiency for the hardware makers that will use this chip.

To help developers get started making the most of the capabilities offered by the Networking Pro A7 Elite chip, Qualcomm is providing a library of one hundred pre-optimized AI models. Running custom software is also possible, for which developers can use the available Qualcomm AI Stack to optimize such applications for the chipset. Loyal Qualcomm customers have already received the first A7 Elite chips.

