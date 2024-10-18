Qualcomm cancels Windows devkit PC

Qualcomm has immediately discontinued its Snapdragon X Elite SoC-based “low-cost” Windows Copilot+ mini-PC, which was launched in May this year. According to the manufacturer, the mini-PC does not meet the specified requirements.

Qualcomm announced that production and delivery of the Snapdragon X Elite-devkit Windows mini-pc has been suspended effective immediately, reports tech researcher Jeff Geerling. The reason is that the device does not meet the manufacturer’s standards. Therefore, delivery and support are paused indefinitely.

Developers and consumers who received a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite-devkit Windows mini-PC do not have to return it. They will, however, receive a refund. This means they can continue to use the device, but support will no longer be provided.

Copilot+ mini-pc

Qualcomm announced a series of ARM-based Snapdragon X Elite Windows laptops in May. These devices, under the name Copilot+, were developed in collaboration with Microsoft and several laptop manufacturers to improve AI processes on laptops and PCs and extend battery life so that applications perform better.

In addition to the laptops, Qualcomm also introduced a mini-PC, the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite devkit. This was a cheaper alternative ($899) to the more expensive Copilot+ laptops, designed specifically for developers and testers. The goal was to enable them to more easily develop applications and other uses for the Copilot+ ecosystem.

Early problems

Delivery of the Copilot+ mini-PC has been experiencing problems since June of this year. Although delivery was originally supposed to start on June 18, the date was delayed. Qualcomm cited hardware problems as the reason for the delay.

Users were told, among other things, that the Copilot+ mini-PC’s built-in HDMI port was replaced with a USB-C-to-HDMI dongle. For this, customers received a 10 percent discount. Also, the US regulator FCC has not yet approved the mini-PC.