Samsung may finally supply Nvidia HBM3E memory chips

Samsung has been given the green light to supply the 8-layer HBM3E memory chips. Nvidia wants to use these memory chips in its less powerful AI processors for the Chinese market.

The arrival of Samsung’s 8-layer HBM3E memory chips means that Nvidia now has two South Korean suppliers for memory chips for its AI processors. By default, the processor and AI giant already took this type of chips from market leader SK Hynix.

By the way, the latter manufacturer also supplies Nvidia with the more advanced 12-layer HBM memory chips.

Matter of time

Nvidia’s approval of Samsung’s HBM3E memory chips was a matter of time, but the South Korean tech giant had to pull out all the stops to do so, Bloomberg writes.

On Nvidia’s advice, Samsung had to develop a completely new chip design. Indeed, it was previously revealed that Nvidia was not yet satisfied with Samsung’s HBM chips.

Apparently, it has now managed to gain Nvidia’s trust, allowing Samsung to deliver these HBM3E memory chips. This keeps the South Korean tech giant in the wake of its closest competitor regarding memory chips.

Less powerful AI processors

Nvidia wants to incorporate the simpler 8-layer HBM3E memory chips into less powerful AI processors. These AI processors, for example, can then be marketed to the Chinese market. Due to U.S. sanctions on chip technology, the most powerful Nvidia AI processors are unavailable there.

