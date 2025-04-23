Lenovo ThinkPad AI PCs now also feature AMD chips

With the introduction of the ThinkPad P14s Gen 6 AMD and P16s Gen 4 AMD, Lenovo has further expanded its range. The ThinkPad L series is also being updated with new models.

The emphasis in the new model announcements is on flexibility. Lenovo’s new laptops are designed to handle heavy workloads and relatively basic collaboration. In any case, users will have less to carry than before: the ThinkPad P14s Gen 6 AMD is both the thinnest (16.13 mm thick) and lightest (1.39 kg) workstation ever from Lenovo.

AI productivity and multitasking

The P14s and P16s mentioned above have multiple AMD options from the Ryzen AI PRO 300 series. The top models come with a Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 370, a 12-core chip running at 5.1 GHz. Because we always feel the need to ask how many TOPS the NPU on board contains when it comes to AI PCs, here are the answer: 50.

The P14s series will be available from May for a minimum of €1,379 (excluding VAT), while the P16s series will cost at least €1,419 and will also be released in May. The ThinkPad L13 laptops will follow in June.

The ThinkPad L series also reaches a maximum of 50 TOPS with the NPU. Lenovo emphasizes that there is a choice between Intel and AMD processors. You can choose up to 64GB of system memory and 2TB of SSD storage. With the L13 series, this is half: a maximum of 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD space.

The number of configurations does not stop there. The 16:10 screens on the P14s and P16s series can feature either Full HD or a higher resolution with OLED technology. The ThinkPad L13 only has Full HD displays.

Read also: Intel proposes a radical shift to modular PCs: why?