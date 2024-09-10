Microsoft improves TypeScript in 5.6 release

Microsoft recently added new features and bug fixes to its TypeScript language.

TypeScript 5.6 addresses an issue where certain programming errors were considered legitimate JavaScript code and thus accepted. The compiler now returns an error message when it can “syntactically” determine that a so-called “truthy or nullish” check always evaluates itself in a specific way.

Other updates in TypeScript 5.6 include support for ‘Arbitrary Module Identifiers’ in the code. In addition, a new compiler option ‘-noCheck’ has been added, allowing programmers to skip type checking for all their input files.

Furthermore, TypeScript now provides its own commit characters for each completion item. These are specific typed characters that automatically confirm the current proposed completion item. As a result, the editor will more often automatically accept the suggested completion item when certain characters are entered.

TypeScript 5.7 already in the works

Microsoft announces that TypeScript 5.6 will soon be succeeded by version 5.7. Developers can check the update plans themselves via GitHub. These plans list priority features for the programming language and bug fixes. TypeScript 5.7 is expected on Nov. 21 of this year.

