Microsoft reacts to criticism of Visual Studio Code API usage

Update October 28, 2024: In an official response to Techzine, a Microsoft spokesperson told us:

“The GitHub Copilot Chat extension uses Proposed APIs, which are part of Visual Studio Code’s longstanding process for developing and refining APIs. These APIs are not exclusive to Copilot and are used to gather feedback from extension authors. Extensions using Proposed APIs are allowed in the marketplace on a case-by-case basis to ensure they are updated in tandem with API changes and minimize user impact.”

Original article (October 24, 2024)

Visual Studio Code (VS Code) contains APIs that only Microsoft is allowed to use. This puts its subsidiary GitHub ahead of alternatives within the code editor. Once again, this shows that open source is an elastic concept.

VS Code itself is not open source, but Code-OSS is. The latter is the basis for the free VS Code product, but does not contain entirely the same code. It is a setup reminiscent of Red Hat’s policy regarding RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux), which is a paid offering built atop CentOS Stream.

VS Code is thus free, but can be combined via lucrative subscription-based options with GitHub Copilot Enterprise, Microsoft’s AI coding tool that runs largely on OpenAI models.

Privileging itself?

Not for the first time, this build has come under fire from developers. Users have long complained that so-called Proposed APIs can only be accessed by an add-on such as the GitHub Copilot Chat Extension. Microsoft describes Proposed APIs as unstable and prohibits their use for add-ons entering the Visual Studio Marketplace. Thus, in this way, that marketplace is not actually an even contest between different add-ons.

This creates misunderstanding among developers who can use a Proposed API through a roundabout way outside the Marketplace, but this requires action from its user. “It’s my understanding that certain extensions are “blessed” in a way that means they can use proposed APIs, get published on Marketplace, and not require end-users to take additional steps in order to use them.,” one user told a disgruntled developer.

Layered dominance

The specific privileges Microsoft grants itself are debatable, given its control over a “Marketplace” that ought to provide a level playing ground. What is clear, however, is that the company has become dominant when it comes to code editing through acquisitions and integrations. In particular, the integration between GitHub, VS Code and purchased OpenAI technology presents a united front that no one can compete with.

How bad is this? As a stand-alone case, none of this is all that upsetting. But no one can deny that Microsoft has a tendency to bundle, link and integrate services in ways that box out the competition, leaving regulators to resist such actions (especially European ones). Consider, for example, the Teams saga, in which, after much wrangling, the video calling service was pulled apart from the rest of the Office suite.

