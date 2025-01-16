.NET 6 safe to use despite end-of-life via TuxCare

TuxCare has announced a new service that extends the life of .NET 6.0. With Endless Lifecycle Support, companies can continue safely running their .NET 6.0 workloads even after the official end-of-support date.

The new service provides security updates and patches for .NET 6.0, which reached the end of support in November 2024. The goal is to keep businesses running .NET 6 workloads securely.

TuxCare has delivered thousands of fixes for CVEs (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) in various products. With this experience, the company is now extending its offerings to .NET 6.0, for both Windows and Linux.

Using .NET 6.0 without protection can expose applications to significant security risks. TuxCare’s Endless Lifecycle Support provides an accessible, cost-effective solution to minimize these risks. It also helps companies maintain compatibility and avoid hasty migration decisions.

Growing need for extended support

The introduction of this service follows a broader trend in the IT world. More and more companies are looking for ways to extend the life of their software, which shows a growing need for solutions that bridge the gap between legacy systems and modern security requirements.

TuxCare’s new service is now available for organizations that want to continue using their .NET 6.0 applications without compromising security and compliance.

Tip: Third .NET 6 preview makes MAUI work for Windows applications