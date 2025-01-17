Kubernetes Emissions Insights Tool available as open source

Aknostic has announced that their tool KEIT (Kubernetes Emissions Insights Tool) is now fully open source available. Developers and enterprises can use the tool to gain insight into the carbon emissions of their Kubernetes clusters.

KEIT is a tool designed to measure and manage the environmental impact of software on Kubernetes clusters. By collecting data on energy consumption, hardware impact and electricity sources, KEIT provides insight into a system’s overall carbon emissions. With this, the tool enables companies and developers to work more sustainably and make more efficient choices.

Large number of sources

KEIT combines data from seven sources to provide an accurate overview. First is Kepler, for estimating the energy used by the software. Electricity Maps is the source for determining the carbon intensity of electricity. To load Electricity Maps data, the company uses grid-intensity-go’s Prometheus exporter tool.

The tool uses Boavizta API to retrieve hardware emissions data and Prometheus Group to collect and store the data. With Grafana Labs, Aknostic viualizes emissions data. Finally, Metrics Server is deployed for resource utilization information in Kubernetes.

Bringing these technologies together, KEIT provides a comprehensive overview of emissions from Kubernetes-based systems.

Free tool

KEIT is available for free through GitHub. Developers can download the tool, implement it and customize it to their specific needs. With the open-source approach, Aknostic hopes to accelerate the adoption of sustainable technologies in the software industry.

