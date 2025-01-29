Microsoft discontinues Windows Dev Home

Microsoft is stopping development of Windows Dev Home, an application designed to help developers set up their Windows workspaces.

The Dev Home app appeared in 2023 as an environment to make Windows more attractive to developers. As we wrote earlier in an article about exactly what Windows Dev Home is, the application offered developers valuable features to set up and manage a development environment.

With Dev Home, for example, GPU and memory performance were viewable. Users could also build extensions that show additional information about pull requests and issues—all from a central location.

Unexpected end

Microsoft has not officially announced that it is discontinuing Dev Home, but users discovered in the application code that the end is near. The end-of-life is scheduled for May 2025. Some Dev Home features will be moved into other tools. Furthermore, the code shows that Microsoft will share more details in the coming months.

Microsoft Dev Home app/platform is dead. EOL is set for May 2025.https://t.co/8S0Qbrf3Bk pic.twitter.com/axLNmAm4N5 — Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) January 27, 2025

Although some developers saw monitoring projects from Dev Home as a handy addition, Microsoft’s desired success seems to have failed to materialize. It is still unclear what will happen to the existing features and whether there will be a replacement tool.

Tip: Microsoft introduces Windows Dev Kit 2023 PC for developers