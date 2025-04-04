Beta Ubuntu 25.04 ‘Plucky Puffin’ now available

Canonical has released the beta version of Ubuntu 25.04, codenamed ‘Plucky Puffin’. This release includes Desktop, Server and Cloud application versions and introduces several improvements. The final operating system is scheduled for release on April 17, 2025 and will include an updated Linux kernel 6.14.

The Ubuntu team has been working on this new version of the popular Linux distribution over the past few months. The beta version is described as fairly free of showstoppers and installation bugs while offering a recent snapshot of what users can expect in the final release next spring.

In addition to the standard Ubuntu distributions, beta versions of various Ubuntu variants are also available. These include Kubuntu (with KDE Plasma desktop), Lubuntu (with the lightweight LXQt environment), Ubuntu Budgie, UbuntuKylin (specifically for Chinese users), Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio (focused on multimedia), Ubuntu Unity and Xubuntu (with Xfce desktop).

Each distribution has characteristics that cater to specific user preferences. Ubuntu Studio, for example, is aimed at creative professionals and offers a full set of tools for audio, graphic design, video, photography, and publishing.

New kernel functions and upgrade options

The Plucky Puffin beta runs on an updated Linux kernel 6.14 and brings with it various improvements. For users currently running Ubuntu 24.10, a clear upgrade path is available. The upgrade instructions can be found on the official Ubuntu community page.

The new server image contains the latest Subiquity installer, which now allows server users to enjoy a convenient live session and fast installation of Ubuntu Desktop. This should streamline the installation process considerably.

The beta version of Ubuntu 25.04 is now available for download on the official Ubuntu website. Canonical emphasizes that every daily cloud image (with a serial number of 20250327 or higher) should be considered a beta from now on.

The final release of Ubuntu 25.04 is expected on April 17, 2025. Until then, users can start with this beta version to prepare for the new functionality that the stable operating system will offer.

Tip: Ubuntu 24.04 LTS ‘Noble Numbat’ is now available