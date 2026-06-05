Klarrio: Architecture is either the biggest bottleneck or the biggest accelerator

Klarrio has published a white paper on the role of architecture in software projects. The company argues that striving for a perfect solution at the first delivery stifles projects. An iterative approach, with the architect as a facilitator rather than a bottleneck, delivers more value and prevents premature obsolescence.

The white paper analyzes why large software projects often fail and advocates for a fundamentally different approach. The belief that software must be complete and correct at first delivery stifles the development process. As a result, large projects regularly devolve into a death march. Timelines overrun, budgets balloon, bugs abound, and users are dissatisfied. Sometimes they are even worse off than before implementation.

Iterative development as a solution

To break that pattern, Klarrio advocates an iterative approach in which software delivers value early on and is improved along the way. To illustrate, the company highlights the contrast between NASA’s Space Launch System and SpaceX’s approach. While NASA opts for meticulous, long-term planning cycles, SpaceX embraced the principle of failing and improving in production, with demonstrably better results in terms of budgets, lead times, and performance.

Nevertheless, Klarrio emphasizes that not all software is the same. Life-critical systems require the strict NASA model. But for the vast majority of projects, that level of perfectionism is unnecessary and even counterproductive. An agile approach can also protect projects from premature obsolescence, according to the company.

Architect as facilitator, not as bottleneck

In an iterative approach, the software architect plays a pivotal role. Klarrio distinguishes between two types. The first designs ivory-tower solutions and blocks progress while the team waits for the “perfect” approach. The second acts as a facilitator, helping developers build extensible solutions that deliver value early and can grow over time. Klarrio advocates for the second model.

According to the white paper, complex software systems are never a one-time affair. They require ongoing maintenance and evolution to remain secure and aligned with an organization’s business goals. The architecture process plays a pivotal role in this. When well-designed, it is a driving force for everyone in the project; when poorly designed, it becomes an obstacle.