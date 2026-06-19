Elastic acquires DeductiveAI for $85 million

Elastic is reportedly acquiring the AI startup DeductiveAI. With this deal, Elastic gains access to technology that can automatically detect and fix software issues—a rapidly growing market segment driven by the rise of AI-generated code.

According to TechCrunch, the acquisition price could reach $85 million. DeductiveAI was founded in 2023 and focuses on automating tasks within site reliability engineering (SRE). The platform uses AI to detect errors, performance issues, and outages in software environments and, where possible, resolve them autonomously. This should allow operations teams to spend less time on manual investigation and incident response.

The startup raised $7.5 million in a seed funding round late last year, led by CRV. Databricks Ventures, Thomvest Ventures, and PrimeSet also participated. According to PitchBook data, the company was valued at approximately $33 million at the time.

Strengthening the observability platform

For Elastic, the acquisition appears to be primarily strategic. The company behind Elasticsearch has been providing software for search functionality, monitoring, and observability for years. By adding DeductiveAI’s technology, Elastic may be able to offer customers more advanced automation for monitoring complex IT environments.

While traditional observability solutions primarily provide insight into performance and outages, new AI-driven platforms are increasingly focused on analyzing root causes and automatically executing remediation actions. This is becoming increasingly important as development teams generate more code with AI tools.

According to TechCrunch sources, Elastic plans to use Deductive’s technology to detect outages more quickly and, in some cases, allow systems to recover autonomously.

Growing Market for AI-Driven Operations

The acquisition is part of a broader trend in which established software vendors are acquiring AI startups to expand their products with autonomous capabilities. Particularly within IT operations and software management, new categories of AI agents are emerging that can take over tasks from administrators and reliability engineers.

DeductiveAI was founded by Rakesh Kothari, formerly director of engineering at ThoughtSpot, and Sameer Agarwal, who has worked at the Apache Software Foundation, Meta, and Databricks, among others.

Despite its technological potential, Deductive’s commercial growth remained relatively limited. According to TechCrunch, its annual recurring revenue was around $1 million. Competitor Resolve AI grew significantly faster and was valued at approximately $1.5 billion earlier this year following a new funding round.

Elastic and DeductiveAI have not yet officially confirmed the acquisition. According to TechCrunch, the maximum transaction value is $85 million, subject to additional conditions and performance milestones upon completion of the deal.