Microsoft: price of System Center will increase by ten procent

Microsoft has announced a ten percent price increase for the 2025 version of its System Center management tool. The company cites development costs as the primary reason for this price adjustment.

In a blog post, Microsoft indicates that the price of the upcoming 2025 edition of its System Center management tool is increasing by ten percent compared to its predecessor, System Center 2022. The company justifies this increase by stating that the additional revenue will enable them to continue ensuring consistent development and enhancement of the management tool for data center environments.

New features System Center 2025

Microsoft System Center helps manage data center environments, whether on-premises, cloud-based, or PaaS environments. Several new features have been added in the System Center 2025 release aimed at modernizing infrastructure environments while bolstering security measures, according to Microsoft.

New features include better tools for managing Azure Stack hyper-converged infrastructure and support for Azure Arc. Additionally, the Data Protection Manager component of System Center now offers the capability to securely store lengthy passwords in Azure Key Vault.

Limited changes to licensing model

The licensing model for both the Standard and Datacenter versions of System Center will remain largely unchanged with the release of version 2025. It will continue to offer a perpetual license for both client and server licenses.

The primary difference in the System Center 2025 editions compared to their predecessors lies in the virtualization rights. Licenses are now required only for managed endpoints. Users of the SQL Server Standard Edition will not need to acquire additional licenses.

Furthermore, System Center 2025’s server management licenses are based on physical cores. This specific license management is aligned with that of Windows Server 2025 to give a more consistent license metric for managed VMs.

