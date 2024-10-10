Pure Storage unchains data with range of new solutions

Pure Storage is launching new products and services that help companies put their stored data to work more easily and efficiently. These solutions should meet the growing demands of modern applications, such as AI and analytics which require data to be available quickly without having to deal with complex management architecture.

Pure Storage’s new products make data storage more agile and flexible. The days when storage was a kind of digital filing cabinet are well past us. Companies increasingly want to put their proprietary data to work.

Data should get to work for AI inference, RAG, and analytics workloads, to name a few use cases. Users don’t want to be stuck with rigid protocols for file storage, where every new use of the data requires moving it to an appropriate environment. That’s exactly what Pure Storage now wants to provide for, further fleshing out its ‘storage-as-a-service’ proposition.

Breaking out of the silo

The most important innovation is the introduction of Real-time Enterprise File, a service that provides dynamic and flexible file storage without the need for pre-configured silos. This makes it easier to instantly deploy data across workloads without the limitations of traditional storage systems.

With Real-time Enterprise File, organizations can respond in real-time to the needs of the applications they run. This allows data to be used more effectively, without the need for costly or complicated customizations such as storage reservations or allocations to individual server arrays. A key benefit of this solution is that there is no downtime or data migration. This can still be a challenge with many legacy systems.

No need to move data anymore

A key component of this innovation is ‘Zero-Move Tiering,’ which eliminates the need to physically move data between different tiers to meet required performance requirements. The platform also provides automatic adjustments and upgrades without disruption, ensuring continuity in business processes.

In addition, to better access existing data, Pure Storage intends to greatly simplify its management. The company does this with ‘cloudlike’ functionalities that allow IT teams to easily assign data to specific service level agreements (SLAs). This ensures that storage automatically adapts to growing data volumes, without the need for complicated management or configuration.

The AI Copilot for File also uses natural language AI to make file system management even easier, regardless of the knowledge level or field of expertise of the IT person on duty.

Flexible payment solution

Another addition to Pure Storage’s suite of innovations involves Universal Credits, a flexible payment solution that allows customers to choose how they use and pay for their storage capacity. This offers businesses more financial freedom in deploying their data storage without being locked into specific subscriptions.

Customers can get volume discounts by purchasing Universal Credits, to then apply these to various Pure Storage services such as Evergreen//One, Pure Cloud Block Store and Portworx. Furthermore, the company offers a new Virtual Machine (VM) Assessment, which helps customers better manage their VMware resources. This free tool provides insight into VM performance and offers recommendations to optimize it.

