Rubrik and Pure Storage together bring three-layer cyber resilience

Rubrik and Pure Storage announced they are joining forces to deliver a complete cyber resilience solution. By combining both players’ offerings, a three-layer defense will be the result.

The partnership will result in a layered solution consisting of the Rubrik Security Cloud on the one hand and Pure Storage’s FlashArray and FlashBlade technologies on the other.

Each his role

FlashArray provides the foundation to restore key corporate data quickly in the event of an attack. Rubrik’s Secure Vault is the complementary layer, functioning as a backup layer. For long-term storage, data will be transferred to Pure FlashBlade, which means data will be written to an off-site location both monthly and annually.

These different long-term and short-term repositories will be protected by Rubrik Security Cloud. This solution delivers insights and information about potential data breaches and threats.

The total package is a solution according to the 3-2-1-1-0 rule. This means that three copies of data are present in two different places, both off-site and offline. Finally, the zero indicates the absence of errors in the backup.

Overview of the cyber resilience partnership. Source: Rubrik.

The needs of organizations

Justin Ruiz, senior product marketing manager at Rubrik, explains why this partnership for cyber resilience is just emerging: “Data has become organizations’ lifeblood. However, with the exponential growth of data comes unprecedented challenges in securing it across both short-term and long-term storage. To make matters worse, cyber threats are evolving rapidly, and businesses need robust solutions to safeguard their critical data.”

In the event of an attack, the total package ensures business continuity through short-term storage. The other part, long-term storage, ensures that a data breach can also be handled correctly in the eyes of the authorities.

