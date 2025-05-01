Rackspace and Rubrik join forces to strengthen cyber resilience

Rackspace and Rubrik are joining forces to help organizations recover faster from cyberattacks. The new solution, Rackspace Cyber Recovery Cloud powered by Rubrik, enables companies to restore business-critical workflows within hours instead of days or weeks after an attack.

The strategic partnership was announced at RSAC 2025 Conference. By combining Rubrik’s data protection and cyber recovery software with Rackspace’s hybrid cloud and global data center infrastructure expertise, the companies offer a fully managed, isolated recovery service that helps organizations achieve true cyber resilience.

The new solution is designed as an isolated, on-demand, or dedicated managed platform. Companies gain access to an air-gapped environment to recover business-critical workloads after a cyberattack. This makes it possible to be operational within hours instead of days or weeks, in a clean, isolated environment.

Prepared for cyber attacks

The solution enables companies to replicate validated backups to keep data secure and ready for rapid deployment. Rubrik can quickly identify clean, secure backup data. At the same time, Rackspace can restore critical workloads within hours to an isolated recovery environment completely separate from the customer’s production and disaster recovery systems.

The partnership also offers two crucial services to help organizations plan and implement cyber resilience. The Cyber Recovery Readiness Assessment identifies critical applications, maps dependencies, and prioritizes workloads based on business impact. Cyber Recovery Cloud On-Boarding ensures seamless configuration and testing of the recovery solution, with engineers configuring the isolated recovery environment, building recovery templates, and testing real-world scenarios.

The new service targets organizations in unregulated and highly regulated industries such as banking, financial services, insurance, and healthcare, where seamless operations and data integrity are vital.

