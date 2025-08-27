Commvault launches HyperScale Edge and Flex for better cyber resilience

Commvault has launched two new solutions: HyperScale Edge and HyperScale Flex. These systems are designed to better protect companies against cyberattacks at remote locations and edge environments. The announcement follows alarming figures about cyber threats in these vulnerable environments.

With HyperScale Edge, Commvault is specifically targeting remote locations and smaller businesses where space and IT resources are limited. Think of retail stores, branches, and distribution centers. These environments often have different needs than large data centers.

The solution works with validated hardware from Dell, HPE, and Lenovo. Like the other HyperScale products, it is delivered as a software image that is easy to install. This makes implementation faster and more predictable.

HyperScale Flex: power for data-intensive workloads

Commvault has developed HyperScale Flex for organizations with extreme performance requirements. This solution is built for data-intensive and AI workloads, such as those in the technology, telecom, and healthcare sectors. The system can connect to external flash storage pools from certified suppliers.

Partners include Pure Storage, VAST Data, and soon HPE. Together, they must be able to handle multi-petabyte capacities at the speed required by modern AI and machine learning applications.

Availability and pricing

Commvault HyperScale Edge is available immediately. The company employs a subscription model, charging a monthly fee per node. Interested parties can also opt for a perpetual license plus support costs. However, customers must purchase an approved server themselves in accordance with the HyperScale Reference Architecture.

HyperScale Flex is still in the early adopter phase. Interested organizations can contact Commvault to request access. Pricing depends on the server and storage options chosen.

