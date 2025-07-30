Commvault reports strong numbers, announces Satori Cyber acquisition

Commvault has closed its first quarter of fiscal 2026 with strong results. At the same time, the company has announced its intention to acquire Satori Cyber, an Israeli specialist in data and AI security.

With this acquisition, Commvault aims to further strengthen its offering in the areas of data access management, compliance, and AI governance.

In the first quarter, Commvault posted revenue of $282 million, an increase of 26 percent compared to the same period last year. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew by 24 percent to $996 million. Subscription revenue increased by 46 percent to $182 million. Within this segment, revenue from SaaS solutions amounted to $72 million, an increase of 66 percent. According to the company, this reflects the ongoing shift toward subscription models and cloud-based services.

Operating profit for the quarter was $25 million, representing a margin of 8.9 percent. On an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis, operating profit was $58 million, with a margin of 20.7 percent. Cash flow from operating activities was $32 million, while free cash flow was $30 million. Commvault says it will continue to invest in both innovation and commercial initiatives to further accelerate growth.

For the second quarter, Commvault forecasts revenue between $272 million and $274 million. For the full fiscal year 2026, revenue is expected to be between $1.161 billion and $1.165 billion, with ARR growth of 18 percent. Subscription ARR is forecast to increase by 24 percent.

Against this backdrop, Commvault also announced its planned acquisition of Satori Cyber. This company develops technology for securing structured data and AI training data within cloud-native data platforms. Satori’s solutions offer real-time monitoring, access control, and policy enforcement and are suitable for use in combination with Snowflake, Redshift, Databricks, and Microsoft Fabric.

Control over data flows essential

The acquisition fits Commvault’s broader strategy of helping organizations manage data access in complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments. At a time when companies are increasingly integrating AI-driven processes and sensitive data is spread across multiple platforms, visibility and control over data flows are essential. Satori’s technology will enable Commvault to integrate security for both structured and unstructured data into a single platform, including monitoring of AI usage and regulatory compliance.

The acquisition of Satori Cyber is expected to be completed in August 2025. Financial details have not been disclosed.