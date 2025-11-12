Commvault launches Cloud Unity for cyber resilience

Commvault presents the new Cloud Unity, an upgrade of the Commvault Cloud platform, at Shift 2025. The new version combines data security, cyber recovery, and identity security in a single environment. It is designed to help organizations tackle the ever-present threat of data explosion and identity-driven attacks.

According to Commvault, Cloud Unity arose from the need to tackle multiple challenges simultaneously: the growth of data due to AI, the increasing complexity of attacks on identity systems, and the management of all kinds of separate tools. The new release integrates data security, recovery, and identity protection into a single platform.

The unified data security layer includes AI-driven tools for discovery, classification, and access management. This technology stems in part from the acquisition of Satori Cyber, which was completed in August. Commvault is also introducing Synthetic Recovery. This AI feature removes compromised data while preserving clean files.

Focus on hard-to-detect threats

Commvault’s Identity Resilience portfolio is also gaining several new features. Threat Scan Advanced identifies Indicators of Compromise in backup data. Cleanroom Recovery enables companies to test and automate recovery processes in isolated environments before data goes back into production.

Active Directory threats, which are often at the root of ransomware campaigns, are central to the enhancements. The system detects suspicious changes in AD users, groups, and policies. All changes are logged and audited, enabling instant rollback to a trusted state. The AD forest recovery tool integrates with Cleanroom Recovery for identity system recovery in isolated environments.

Phased rollout

Commvault is making the announcements at SHIFT 2025, the company’s annual event. This year’s focus is on intelligent automation and AI-driven data security as essential components of enterprise cyber resilience.

Parts of the Cloud Unity platform and the new recovery and identity features are now available through early access. General availability is planned for early 2026, giving organizations time to prepare for the platform’s implementation in their environments.