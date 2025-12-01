SAP launches EU AI Cloud for Europe’s digital sovereignty

SAP brings together existing cloud solutions in the EU AI Cloud. The German software company offers European organizations full control over data, infrastructure, and AI applications without dependence on American hyperscalers.

SAP presents EU AI Cloud as the next phase in its vision for European digital sovereignty. The solution combines infrastructure, platform, and software in various implementation models. Organizations can choose between SAP’s data centers, trusted European infrastructure, or fully managed on-site implementations.

The launch follows SAP’s €20 billion investment in sovereign cloud solutions for Europe, which was announced earlier this year.

Cohere North expands AI capabilities

SAP and Cohere are joining forces to deliver agentic AI capabilities through Cohere North. The collaboration expands existing multimodal AI capabilities through EU AI Cloud and sovereign offerings. Cohere North will be integrated into SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), enabling customers with data residency requirements to embed robust, production-ready AI into their core processes.

The integration enables companies to achieve deeper insights, more accurate decision-making, and smarter automation in complex workflows. All without compromising sovereignty, compliance, or performance. For highly regulated industries, this means advanced AI applications become accessible within a secure European framework.

Ecosystem of European and global partners

A growing ecosystem of leading European and global partners powers EU AI Cloud. By directly integrating advanced AI models and applications from partners such as Cohere, Mistral AI, and OpenAI into SAP BTP, EU AI Cloud provides a platform for building, deploying, and scaling AI-powered applications.

Customers can use these partner offerings as SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS. Deployment is flexible, via SAP’s own infrastructure or trusted European partners. This collaborative approach ensures that European companies and public organizations benefit from the latest AI innovations. And they do so securely, in full compliance with European standards and with the required sovereignty and flexibility.

Flexible implementation options per security profile

EU AI Cloud offers flexible implementation via SAP Sovereign Cloud, giving customers full control over infrastructure, platform, and software tailored to their regulatory and operational requirements. AI models run on SAP’s software abstraction layer (SAP Cloud Infrastructure + SAP BTP) in European data centers, ensuring compliance and independence from US hyperscalers.

SAP Sovereign Cloud on SAP Cloud Infrastructure (EU) is SAP’s Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), developed with open-source technologies and operated within SAP’s European data center network. All data remains within the EU to ensure compliance with European data protection regulations.

SAP Sovereign Cloud On-Site provides SAP-managed infrastructure within a company’s data center. This delivers the highest levels of data, operational, technical, and legal sovereignty while maintaining SAP cloud architecture. For companies that choose to run commercial SAP SaaS on global cloud providers, sovereignty features are available on a market-by-market basis.

Delos Cloud is a secure, sovereign cloud solution in Germany, specifically designed to support public sector transformation and meet country-specific sovereignty requirements. SAP is in discussions with several European countries about a joint standard for a European government cloud.