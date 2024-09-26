Commvault acquires AWS backup specialist Clumio

Commvault has snapped up Clumio, a cloud data protection startup. With the acquisition, the former intends to meet the growing demand for lightning-fast data recovery to benefit cloud-native applications, particularly for organizations using AWS cloud services.

Clumio offers targeted data recovery functionality for AWS such as S3 Direct Access, which allows users to continue using read-only backups of data sets while actual recovery occurs in the background. This helps minimize downtime in the event of outages or cyberattacks. The platform also supports other AWS services, including block storage and managed databases, and provides immutable backups for Microsoft 365 environments to protect against ransomware. The company managed to raise 260 million dollars in venture capital in the past.

Commvault CEO Sanjay Mirchandani said the deal helps his company offer a more comprehensive cloud data protection and cyber resilience package. This is not surprising as more companies move their workloads to the cloud. Clumio’s technology will nicely complement Commvault’s existing SaaS offerings.

Second acquisition of cloud specialist

This is Commvault’s second cloud-related acquisition this year. In April, the company already bought up Boston-based Appranix, which specializes in resilience and disaster recovery for cloud-native applications. The company appears to be looking to move heavily into data protection in the cloud, with Clumio’s AWS expertise providing a piece of specialization that was still missing from Commvault’s portfolio.

The deal is expected to be finalised in October, with both parties keeping their lips tightly sealed regarding the acquisition price. In any case, Commvault says this latest acquisition will not dent its cash reserves while expecting Clumio to start contributing to revenue immediately.

