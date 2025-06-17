1Password and AWS sign deal to close the “Access-Trust Gap”

1Password has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with AWS to simplify access for cloud customers. The collaboration focuses on Extended Access Management for cloud-native environments with AI integration.

1Password wants to be more than just a password manager. Together with AWS, it intends to close the so-called “Access-Trust Gap.” This gap exists between the ideal of fully secure apps and IT environments on the one hand, and the actual chaos that sometimes exists on the other. After all, users regularly choose apps that fall outside the IAM solution, untrusted devices, and careless handling of enterprise data. AI and AI agents in particular only make this problem more substantial. In short: an accessible, widely deployable IAM tool is of great importance.

The new deal builds on what 1Password already offers within the AWS Marketplace. Contracts through that channel are on average four times larger than elsewhere, 1Password notes. This has resulted in the company being adopted by one-third of the Fortune 100.

Secrets management simplified

A more concrete outcome of the intensified collaboration is a new integration with AWS Secrets Manager. This synchronizes secrets between both platforms, which is particularly interesting for development teams that use cloud-native workflows. This removes plaintext secrets from CLI, CI/CD, and AI workflows without slowing teams down. The fear of the latter is the main reason developers don’t always prioritize security: innovating with security in mind requires a difficult balancing act.

The 1Password solution offers fine-grained access control for both human and AI identities. This creates least-privilege access with policies that protect credentials and ensure compliance. “As a fast-moving agency, flexibility is everything—but not at the expense of security,” said Ivan Blagdan, Chief Technology Officer at consultancy firm Convertiv. “1Password Extended Access Management gives us real-time assurance that every device accessing sensitive data—whether personal or company-issued—meets our standards around trust.

Securing AI agents

The growing adoption of agentic AI within organizations requires more than a focus on people. 1Password Extended Access Management must treat AI agents as rigorously as human identities, again without causing friction in the development process. Hardcoded secrets disappear, least-privilege access is enforced, and visibility into agent activity is created. That is, if you actually roll out the solution to all the solutions your organization (and your employees) use.

