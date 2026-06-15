1Password Acquires Just-in-Time access management provider Apono

1Password has acquired the Israeli security company Apono. Apono offers a platform for just-in-time access management, enabling companies to grant temporary and controlled access to sensitive systems. Especially now that machines are increasingly sending login requests, this technology is proving very useful to companies.

1Password announces the acquisition of Apono. The Tel Aviv-based company offers a just-in-time access management platform to enterprise clients such as Intel, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Workday.

Apono limits the time window during which employees can access sensitive systems and operates on the principle of Zero Standing Privilege. If an engineer needs to log in to a financial database, the software can limit that access to twenty minutes. This reduces the attack surface if a hacker manages to compromise an administrator account.

Access Management for AI Agents

But Apono also manages the access rights of AI agents. An agent must explain in natural language why it needs access to a particular system. Apono analyzes the request, temporarily grants the necessary rights, and then revokes them. If an agent attempts to perform actions that do not match their request, Apono adjusts the rights. When accessing sensitive data, the request is also routed to an administrator for approval.

Credential Broker and Unified Access

1Password is integrating Apono’s technology into its existing product, Unified Access, which was launched in March of this year and also focuses on access management for AI agents. Additionally, 1Password is launching Credential Broker today in a closed beta. This tool provides an encrypted environment for passwords, API tokens, and other login credentials, including its own just-in-time mechanism. Credential Broker grants an AI agent access to a credential only at the exact moment it is needed.

Read also: 1Password launches Unified Access Pro for AI agents