Ping Identity launches Just-in-Time access security

Identity manager Ping Identity has added new Just-in-Time Privileged Access functionality to its platform. The solution enables real-time cloud access to be assigned according to zero trust principles, replacing traditional vault-based PAM systems with a more dynamic approach.

The added PAM capabilities combine with Ping’s existing identity solutions for Access Management (AM) and Identity Governance and Administration (IGA). This provides companies with a complete identity security package from a single platform.

An important aspect is that all authentication to resources such as SSH, RDP, and IAM is passwordless. Static credentials such as SSH keys and RDP passwords are therefore no longer necessary. This approach significantly reduces the risk of stolen access credentials.

The new functionality uses a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) to secure privileged sessions at the device level. The system works with or without agents, depending on the customer’s needs.

User-friendliness first

Users can request time-limited access to AWS, GCP, and Azure cloud environments, as well as cloud or on-premises servers and databases, via an intuitive portal. This process follows the strictest zero trust principles without compromising ease of use.

For compliance with regulations such as SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS, the system provides session recordings and audit logs for all privileged access. The solution also supports hybrid infrastructure with granular JIT access to entitlements, roles, and resources in major cloud platforms and Kubernetes, complemented by context-aware policies and real-time authorization.

Strategic vision

The new privileged access capabilities are available through PingOne Privilege. They were made possible by the recent acquisition of Procyon, a cloud-native startup founded in 2021 by Sukhesh Halemane, Suman Sharma, and Mahantesh Pattanshetti. Procyon focused on simple, seamless, and secure privileged access to both cloud and on-premises infrastructure.

The company developed its solution specifically for modern DevOps workflows as a system that is easy to roll out, use, and maintain. Its mission focused on increasing the productivity of both security and development teams while providing high assurance against identity breaches in enterprises.

Tip: authID makes passwords obsolete with Ping Identity