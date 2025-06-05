authID makes passwords obsolete with Ping Identity

authID has announced a new integration with Ping Identity. Through PingOne DaVinci, organizations can easily implement biometric authentication that protects privacy and eliminates the need for passwords. The collaboration aims to help combat account takeover fraud.

The integration of authID’s Verified platform and PrivacyKey solution with PingOne DaVinci enables companies to add biometrics to onboarding and authentication workflows. This applies to both employees and consumers. Organizations can thus eliminate the friction and inherent weakness of passwords while improving the user experience.

authID’s privacy-preserving biometric solution ensures that companies actually know who is behind a device. This also helps with compliance, as all relevant identity security standards are met.

Partner network expansion

authID is joining a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions that integrate with DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time through simple drag-and-drop design of digital user journeys.

“At authID, our mission is to eradicate identity fraud by delivering secure, frictionless biometric authentication at scale,” said Rhon Daguro, authID CEO. He believes that the integration with PingOne DaVinci accelerates the path to passwordless security for Ping’s enterprise customers.

Enhanced identity security

By embedding privacy-first biometrics into DaVinci’s orchestration platform, organizations can quickly implement biometrics into existing workflows. This effectively strengthens identity security and should prevent account takeover attacks. In short: only the right person gets access to sensitive systems.

