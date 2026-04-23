Microsoft is using Mythos to detect vulnerabilities

Microsoft is taking a step forward in the use of artificial intelligence for cybersecurity by integrating advanced models into its development process. The company confirmed that Anthropic’s Mythos technology, among others, will be incorporated into its own Security Development Lifecycle.

This integration is part of a broader shift in which AI is being used not just as a tool, but as a structural component of software development and security. By having models perform analyses early in the development cycle, Microsoft aims to prevent vulnerabilities from emerging only after release. This should significantly shorten the time between discovery and resolution.

According to Microsoft, the emergence of powerful AI models is radically changing the playing field. Systems are now capable of independently identifying weak spots, combining multiple small vulnerabilities, and even generating viable attack scenarios. As a result, the speed at which threats emerge is increasing, forcing organizations to reevaluate their security strategies.

At the same time, Microsoft sees this as an opportunity. By deploying the same technology defensively, the company can detect vulnerabilities faster, prioritize them more effectively, and intervene sooner. The deployment of Mythos is a concrete example of this. According to those involved, the Anthropic model, announced in early April, has already identified serious vulnerabilities on a large scale across operating systems, browsers, and other systems.

Controlled rollout with major tech partners

For now, the use of Mythos remains limited to a controlled environment. Within Project Glasswing, Microsoft is collaborating with companies, including Amazon and Apple, to test the technology and identify vulnerabilities early on. In this context, findings are coordinated, processed, and addressed to prevent risks from escalating unnecessarily.

Internally, Microsoft has already evaluated the model using its own benchmark for realistic detection scenarios. This showed that performance is significantly better than with previous generations of AI. Based on this, the company is accelerating integration into its security processes.

It is noteworthy that Microsoft is not relying on a single model. The strategy is explicitly focused on combining multiple AI systems from different providers. According to the company, this is necessary because no single model fully covers all aspects of cybersecurity. Mythos is therefore an important component, but not the sole foundation.

The impact of this approach extends beyond the development department. Vulnerabilities detected using AI are handled through existing processes, such as via the Microsoft Security Response Center. Updates are then automatically rolled out to cloud environments, while users of on-premises software are strongly encouraged to install patches promptly.