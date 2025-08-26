Rubrik and HCLTech guarantee security when prevention fails

IT consultancy firm HCLTech and security company Rubrik are launching VaultNXT powered by Rubrik. A combination of security measures is designed to help an organization, particularly after a compromise has occurred. The solution combines monitoring with immutable backups for the strongest possible cyber resilience.

The concept of cyber resilience is actually more about layering than building the strongest possible defensive wall. Business continuity is closely linked to this: the idea is to keep business operations intact as much as possible, even in the event of a serious cyber attack.

VaultNXT, for example, aims to identify sensitive data and who has access to it. This covers the most dangerous consequences of a cyberattack. Incidentally, Rubrik’s research, outlined in the 2025 State of Data Security Report, shows that 90 percent of IT and security leaders reported such an attack in the past year. Data breaches (30 percent) and malware on devices (29 percent) are the most common.

AI-driven detection

The new VaultNXT platform offers an immutable architecture that protects backups from malware and cyberattacks. Comprehensive AI/ML-driven ransomware monitoring investigates suspicious activity, while Turbo Threat Hunting can detect IOCs in thousands of backups within minutes.

Mike Tornincase, Chief Business Officer at Rubrik, says modern threats require a move beyond “singular prevention tactics”. “VaultNXT powered by Rubrik is built for this. With the Rubrik Security Cloud, our customers gain a unified interface that centralizes control and deep visibility across their entire data landscape.”

Prevention alone is not enough

With ransomware attacks becoming increasingly costly, preventive measures are no longer sufficient to ensure complete business continuity. VaultNXT powered by Rubrik uses the ever-expanding Rubrik Security Cloud to secure data in enterprise, cloud, and SaaS environments.

According to Rampal Singh, Senior Vice President & Global Business Head at HCLTech, a strong cyber resilience strategy has become essential. “VaultNXT powered by Rubrik and our dynamic security framework ensure a strict recovery process and seamless protection against cyber threats.”

Integrated security

The platform also has robust data-level security with built-in orchestration, which is crucial during recovery processes. Automatic app and identity recovery ensures a quick return to normal operations after incidents. Threat containment features also automatically isolate infected snapshots. This eliminates perhaps the most worrying danger (a backup that does not work).

Read also: Rubrik acquires agentic AI platform Predibase