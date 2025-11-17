Dell PowerProtect integrates with NativeEdge and Nutanix Prism Central

Dell Technologies is bringing innovations to its PowerProtect appliances. The solutions are designed to help companies respond more quickly to cyberattacks by improving protection, enabling intelligent automation, and providing greater flexibility. IT professionals are increasingly concerned about disruptive cyberattacks.

Cyber resilience is central to the enhancements. PowerProtect now integrates with Dell NativeEdge for edge computing. The solution also supports Nutanix Hyper-Converged environments via Prism Central.

A new Anomaly Detection review page enables teams to respond to threats more quickly. This is becoming increasingly important as AI-assisted attacks become more sophisticated. Archive to Object now also supports Microsoft Azure workload for long-term storage.

The recently available PowerProtect Data Manager Appliance combines protection and management in a single system. According to Dell, this reduces the management burden by 50 percent. This allows Dutch companies to become more flexible and resilient, even with limited IT resources.

Cloud capacity increases

Updates to the Data Domain Operating System increase cloud capacity to 384TB on Azure. Support for AWS M7i instances is also coming. Improvements to Cyber Recovery and CyberSense enable secure recovery of HYCU backups.

Centralized management of multiple vaults increases both security and operational efficiency. The updates reduce the complexity of managing hybrid and cloud environments.

The PowerProtect updates are now available. Organizations can protect their data and build a future that Dell believes will be both secure and innovative.

