Dell aims for software-defined, efficient data centers

Dell Technologies is presenting a series of innovations aimed at a disaggregated data center design. The focus is on new storage solutions, improved cyber resilience, and automated private cloud solutions.

Dell’s new announcements are being made at its own Dell Technologies World event in Las Vegas. The concept of a disaggregated infrastructure is central to Dell’s announcement, whereby compute, networking, and storage resources are managed as shared pools with software-driven automation.

Improved cyber resilience and storage

Dell’s new PowerProtect Data Domain All-Flash appliances offer up to four times faster data recovery and twice the replication performance than before. These appliances are also more efficient with rack space, requiring 40 percent less space than their predecessors. Dell also claims that customers can achieve 80 percent energy savings when migrating from HDD storage.

The PowerScale software is also getting an update that improves object storage and its cyber resilience. With the new PowerScale Cybersecurity Suite, organizations can better protect, access, and recover critical data. Performance improvements are possible via Amazon EC2 Cloud Burst, with additional backups via Dell ObjectScale, Amazon S3, or Wasabi.

Another innovation is PowerStore Advanced Ransomware Detection. This solution helps organizations validate data integrity and minimize downtime from ransomware attacks thanks to “advanced AI analytics.” In 2025, Dell will also celebrate the fifth anniversary of PowerStore, which now serves more than 17,000 customers worldwide.

Automation of private cloud and edge environments

Dell then introduced improved software for automating private cloud and edge solutions. The new Dell Private Cloud approach makes it easier to deploy, manage, and scale private clouds on disaggregated infrastructure. The solution is compatible with cloud software from vendors such as Broadcom (VMware), Nutanix, and Red Hat.

According to Dell, this automation allows customers to implement a private cloud stack with 90 percent fewer steps than with manual processes. A cluster can be delivered in just two and a half hours without manual effort.

In addition to this announcement, Dell also revamped its own AI Factory in collaboration with Nvidia. Read more here: Dell revamps AI Factory and introduces Nvidia Blackwell Ultra servers