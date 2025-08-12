Rubrik launches service to fight off misbehaving AI agents

Rubrik is introducing Agent Rewind, a new product that helps organizations undo mistakes made by AI agents. The solution also provides visibility into AI actions and enables secure rollback.

According to Rubrik, it is already time to pull the emergency brake on some AI agents. Although they are intended to autonomously complete or assist business processes, they sometimes fail to do so. This can lead to technical malfunctions and even legal problems. According to recent research, agents sometimes become “disoriented” and choose the wrong shortcuts, potentially resulting in the use of incorrect data.

“As AI agents gain autonomy and optimize for outcomes, unintended errors can lead to business downtime,” said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik. “Agent Rewind integrates Predibase’s advanced AI infrastructure with Rubrik’s recovery capabilities to enable enterprises to embrace agentic AI confidently. Today’s organizations will now have a clear process to trace, audit, and safely rewind undesired AI actions.”

First solution against ‘non-human error’

Agent Rewind, available now, enables organizations to trace, control, and safely reverse AI agent actions. It is built on the AI infrastructure of Predibase, which was recently acquired by Rubrik.

Rubrik is not alone in recognizing the seriousness of the emerging agentic threat. Johnny Yu, Research Manager at IDC, describes the risk as follows: “Agentic AI introduces the concept of ‘non-human error,’ and as with its human counterpart, organizations should explore solutions that allow them to correct potentially catastrophic mistakes made by agentic AI.”

Extensive functionality

Agent Rewind makes previously opaque AI actions visible, verifiable, and reversible. It creates an audit trail and immutable snapshots that enable secure rollbacks. Current observability tools only show what happened, but not why or how risky actions can be reversed.

The solution offers three core features. Context-enriched visibility exposes agent behavior, tool usage, and impact, while contextualizing and linking each action to its cause—from prompts to plans to tools—to enable accurate remediation.

Secure rollback uses Rubrik Security Cloud to roll back what changed, whether it’s files, databases, configurations, or repositories. The platform offers broad compatibility with various platforms, APIs, and agent builders, including Agentforce, Microsoft Copilot Studio, and Amazon Bedrock Agents.

“Agent Rewind closes the loop on what happened, why it happened, and how to undo it,” said Chad Pallett, Chief Information Security Officer at BioIVT. “When you use AI, you need observability and secure rollback. Rubrik and Predibase not only offer data security and model speed, but also AI recoverability.”