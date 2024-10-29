Wireless Logic partners with Belgian Vynze to offer complete IoT solutions

Vynze, the Belgian industrial IoT solutions specialist, expands its reach through a strategic partnership with Wireless Logic.

The partnership enables both parties to act as a “one-stop shop” for IoT solutions. Their combined expertise encompasses thorough IoT integration consultancy, addressing what the firms acknowledge as particularly complex technological challenges. Through their collaboration, they ensure seamless integration of hardware, software, and connectivity components.

Building upon existing infrastructure

Wireless Logic has bolstered its IoT capabilities following its recent acquisition of French firm IoThink Solution, enhancing both connectivity and software offerings. The joint venture promises cost efficiencies for clients, particularly by minimizing the need for substantial modifications to existing infrastructure. The partnership specifically targets organizations with global operations.

The focus is on companies that operate globally. Jeroen Gijzen, Commercial Director at Wireless Logic, says: “We ensure that our customers have the right network technology available according to their application, wherever their devices are in the world.”

Connectivity challenges in Belgium

Whilst connectivity presents universal challenges, Vynze highlights the distinct obstacles Belgian firms encounter during international expansion. “We are extremely happy to be working with Wireless Logic. In Belgium, you don’t have these kinds of players, so you rely on the traditional telecom operators to offer connectivity to the industry. But you want to change your SIM card in your machines when they go to the other side of the world, and it turns out there are no roaming capabilities,” said Kristof Brouwers, director of Vynze.

