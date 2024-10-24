Cegeka offers access control solution from Belgian Elimity

Cegeka expands its Identity & Access Management (IAM) portfolio through a partnership with Belgian firm Elimity, responding to growing demand driven by NIS2 and ISO 27001 compliance requirements.

“Identity & Access Management is a crucial step for companies on their way to cyber resilience,” says Fabrice Wynants, VP Cyber Security & Networking at Cegeka. The IT service provider is strengthening its IAM capabilities, building upon its existing team of 60 specialists across Europe and the United States.

‘Control within days’

Elimity’s solution addresses common pain points in access management by reducing complexity and implementation time. “With our solution, organizations can gain control of user management within days and strengthen their compliance,” Elimity CEO Maarten Decat said of his solution.

The platform is designed for organizations with a minimum of 50 full-time employees and can scale efficiently beyond this threshold.

Support for digital transformation

Through this partnership, Cegeka aims to enhance its support for companies’ digital transformation initiatives. Cybersecurity has become non-negotiable for modern organizations. “At a time when access to crucial data and applications is becoming increasingly important, it is essential to know exactly who has access to which information within an organization,” says Wynants.

The partnership enables Belgium-based Elimity to expand its market presence across the Benelux and Nordic regions through Cegeka’s network.

