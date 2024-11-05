Cegeka will offer managed PAM solution

Cegeka offers a new service that helps organizations protect and manage their most sensitive accounts. According to the company, cybercriminals prefer to break into these privileged accounts and also succeed very often.

The IT service provider’s cybersecurity offerings are expanding to include Managed Privilege Access Management (MPAM). The IT partner to make this happen is Delinea, an American company that will provide the PAM technology. The solution focuses specifically on privileged accounts, which provide access to critical parts of a company’s IT environment.

According to Cegeka, the need for such a solution has grown from large organizations to organizations of all sizes and industries. Compliance requirements for NIS2 and DORA drive the interest. These European legislations don’t look at the size of a company, just as hackers certainly don’t always do.

Fast implementation

Cegeka’s PAM solution is a managed service, so companies do not face long and difficult implementation procedures. “Unlike traditional implementations that can take as long as 6 to 12 months, Cegeka with MPAM provides a fully operational solution within a few weeks,” says Ricardo Kowsoleea, Product Manager Identity & Access Management at Cegeka.

“Cegeka handles the implementation, management, monitoring, updates, and continuous improvement of the PAM solution, including all necessary licenses, all at a predictable cost with monthly billing.”

Identity Management

Cegeka is clearly betting on Identity & Access Management (IAM) in recent times. In fact, the new service comes after a recent expansion of the team of IAM specialists in Belgium, which was done by entering into a collaboration with Elimity.

