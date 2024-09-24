Lansweeper integrates analytics technology from Luzmo into platform

Luzmo is replacing Lansweeper’s analytics services. To make the transition as smooth as possible, the two parties have announced a partnership.

The existing analytics applications in the Lansweeper platform will be replaced. Luzmo, which owns a platform for building data products, will do the replacement. The integration should provide Lansweeper users with a complete, accurate, and detailed view of their digital environments.

From data to action

Lansweeper chose to partner with Luzmo because of its characteristics of easy integration and personalized solutions. “We excel at collecting data by discovering the complete picture of an organization’s technology estate, but now, with Luzmo, we will empower our customers to derive actionable insights from that data in a way that’s never been possible before,” said Maarten Saeys, Chief Product Officer at Lansweeper.

Another factor that drove Lansweeper to Luzmo is the national connection. Both companies are scale-ups from Belgium, and the partners are keen to showcase the strengths of Belgian innovation through the partnership.

More focus on core business

Replacing proprietary technology proved necessary to move the company more quickly toward platform-oriented offerings. For Lansweeper, it was more important to have the capacity to focus on the core business than to build such a platform. Therefore, according to the company, it will not be the last partnership made to replace technology that is not part of its core business.

The result of the partnership with Luzmo will be available in preview by the end of 2024. General availability is expected in the first months of 2025.

Also read: Lansweeper acquires security startup RankedRight