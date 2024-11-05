VMware boosts GenAI, cybersecurity and sovereign cloud

VMware is adding new Advanced Services to its Cloud Foundation (VCF). These enhancements aim to strengthen three critical aspects of digital business operations: GenAI application development, cybersecurity capabilities, and sovereign cloud migration.

VCF has been fully committed to the private cloud since the announcement of version 9 and continues to insist on it during VMware Explore 2024 in Barcelona. The company did take some inspiration from the benefits but combines this with the scalability and agility of the public cloud. The private cloud aspect is in cloud security, resilience, and performance.

The announcement also brings an extension to the Private Cloud Maturity and Optimization tool. That now comes to partners, giving them the necessities to show users the technical and financial benefits of moving to the private cloud.

On top of that foundation, VMware is adding Advanced Services. These are described by the company a suite of ready-to-deploy solutions that customers can seamlessly integrate into their private cloud environments.

Tanzu Data Services

VMware’s primary focus is accelerating application development through the integration of Tanzu Data Services with VCF. This integration aims to deliver a comprehensive automated lifecycle management solution. The service encompasses crucial features, including backup management, vulnerability remediation, and deployment of open-source data services, specifically PostgreSQL, MySQL, RabbitMQ, and Valkey.

The company is also advancing its AI capabilities, notably through support for Microsoft’s Azure AI Video Indexer. The Azure Arc service analyzes video and audio based on a service that can run in the cloud or on the edge.

Protect and restore

A second thing the new services address is cybersecurity. In this area, new recovery options will be added for compromised companies by supporting VMware Live Recovery for Google Cloud VMware Engine (GCVE). “Together, Broadcom and Google Cloud will continue to design, develop, and deliver cutting-edge services that enable enterprises to run VMware workloads securely and cost-effectively on Google Cloud,” said Mark Lohmeyer, VP of Compute and AI Infrastructure at Google Cloud, about the future of the partnership between the cloud service and VMware.

Additionally, VMware is enhancing its vDefend Advanced Service for VCF with GenAI capabilities. This integration creates an intelligent assistant that helps cybersecurity teams proactively identify and mitigate potential threats.

