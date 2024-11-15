Huawei polishes European image, sees opportunities in intelligent future

China’s Huawei sees opportunities to reach more European businesses with customized technology. The company’s focus is on campus networks, data center networks, data storage, WAN, and network security, with which it wants to play a major role in the European digital landscape.

During the Huawei Connect 2024 conference in Paris, the company emphasized its ambition to position itself more strongly in the region. This is essential as Huawei continues to face political pressure and sanctions imposed due to security concerns and alleged ties to the Chinese government.

However, Huawei stresses that it complies with all regulations and that independent audits show the company has high security standards.

Five key points

Michael Ma, Corporate Vice President and President of ICT Product Portfolio Management & Solutions, is therefore confident about Huawei’s broad product offerings during his keynote. According to Ma, the rise of AI offers new opportunities for various industries. “At Huawei, we’re committed to investing in ICT to develop leading products and solutions that can help unleash enterprise creativity and advance digital transformation in Europe,” Ma said.

IT infrastructure is central to the changes companies are undergoing. Huawei focuses on the five core areas of campus networking, data centers, data storage, WAN, and security. In those five areas, Huawei aims to meet the latest standards through a 10 Gbps CloudCampus solution, a high-availability network solution, a “one lake, three pools” strategy, a high-speed data center interconnect and a storage solution with integrated anti-ransomware, respectively.

Ma stressed that European companies can revamp their IT infrastructure with these solutions. In addition, Huawei sees opportunities to work with local partners to develop solutions for specific sectors such as government, education, healthcare, hotels, and retail.

