Four arrests in Huawei corruption probe in European Parliament

Update, 19/3, by Laura Herijgers: Four arrests have been made as a result of the investigation. The Belgian federal prosecutor’s office, which is leading the investigation into corruption in the European Parliament, shared this information.



The persons involved are all suspected of corruption and have also been charged with membership in a criminal organization. Their detention has, therefore, been extended by one month. According to various media, the director of public relations of the Huawei office, which is also obligated to maintain relations with the European Parliament, is still a key figure in the investigation.

Original, 13/3, by Lisa Mooijman: It is already called Huawei-gate: the investigation into corruption in the European Parliament. According to Le Soir, Knack and Follow The Money, on Thursday morning, around a hundred agents searched 21 places in Belgium and Portugal.

Chinese telecom company Huawei has been accused of bribing members of parliament and staff. They were given dinners, trips, telecom equipment or soccer tickets for Anderlecht. Gifts to gain and maintain influence in the EU despite Huwawei’s ban in the US.

The searches took place all over the country, but the main focus was in the Brussels Capital Region. Other searches took place in Portugal. Persons were also arrested for questioning. Furthermore, many documents were seized.

Huawei-gate: discreet with all kinds of advantages

According to the public prosecutor, the corruption was regular and discreet. The facts took place between 2021 and the present. For example, members of parliament received compensation for politically favorable positions for the company. Sometimes, it involved gifts and benefits such as restaurant and travel expenses or invitations to soccer matches.

The main target of the Huawei-gate investigation would be Valerio Ottati (41), who has been director of public relations at Huawei’s office dealing with relations with the European Parliament since 2019. Before holding this position, Ottati was a parliamentary assistant to two Italian EU parliamentarians for 10 years. In addition, according to the investigative journalists who uncovered the case, lobbyists working for the Chinese company were arrested.

The searches in Portugal took place because at least one, but probably several EU parliamentarians, allegedly received sums of money through a Portuguese company.

For now, there were no searches of EU parliamentarians themselves, but that may still happen, according to the federal prosecutor’s office. If that is the case, the parliamentary immunity of these MPs must be lifted, and that will take some doing.

Read more: China pumping 30 billion into Huawei, that’s secretly becoming a chip giant