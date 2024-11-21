Concerns over new Nvidia chip do not stop revenue growth

CEO Jensen Huang reassures the market after reports of overheated AI chips: “Blackwell is in great shape.”

During the presentation on revenue forecast, the long-awaited Blackwell chip was one of the talking points. Unveiled earlier this year, this chip raises high expectations in the market because of its huge number of transistors. It allows the GPU to significantly improve both the training and inference of large AI models.

The first customers will receive the GPU this year, but there are questions about potential problems. Reports surfaced Monday that Blackwell chips within servers would overheat. This would be especially problematic in configurations of 72 Blackwell GPUs per rack. This raises doubts about the timely deployment of the chips in customer data centers.

More deliveries

Concerns about overheating are keeping the market busy. Last night, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang responded with an update on the state of the Blackwell chip. According to Huang, Nvidia is selling more Blackwell GPUs than initially expected. He stressed that expected billion-dollar sales from the new chip family will likely exceed this fiscal year.

“We will deliver, this quarter, more Blackwells than we had previously estimated, and so the supply chain team is doing an incredible job working with our supply partners to increase Blackwell,” Huang said. “Blackwell is in great shape

Financially, Nvidia continues to post strong results. The fiscal quarter ending in October ended with revenue of $35.1 billion (33.3 billion euros), a nearly 94 percent year-over-year growth. For the next three months, Nvidia expects revenue of $37.5 billion. This is the period when the contribution of Blackwell chips should become widely visible in revenue for the first time.