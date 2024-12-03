Intel restructuring plan leaves Pat Gelsinger without his CEO position

Although Pat Gelsinger’s departure from Intel is officially presented as a retirement, another reason for the departure is being sought. Sources point to a semi-forced retirement.

Pat Gelsinger is no longer the CEO of Intel. He exchanged his position for his retirement. The departure was unexpected, raising the question of whether something was going on behind the scenes.

Displeasure over restructuring

Reuters has learned through a source that Gelsinger was partly forced to retire. The Board of Directors reportedly gave him a choice last week to retire or be replaced. This decision was made out of dissatisfaction with the restructuring plan for Intel that would take four years to complete.

Gelsinger was not given time to fully implement his plan. His position as CEO ends about two months before the end of the four-year period. The Board would now like to stop the plan early due to excessive costs and slow progress.

Costs were driven up by hefty plans to expand chip production, both in Europe and the United States. The company did receive financial support for this from governments. In Europe, Intel planned to build a new plant in Germany, a project for which 10 billion euros were contributed. However, construction was postponed due to financial challenges. What the change at the top will mean for the plant’s construction in Arizona, USA, remains to be seen.

Intel additionally faced strong competition from Nvidia due to the rise of AI. The competitor’s position is getting stronger. Therefore, the next CEO will have his or her hands full to close the gap again.

