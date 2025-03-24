Pat Gelsinger joins faith platform Gloo

Technology veteran Pat Gelsinger is expanding his role at Gloo, a technology platform for the faith community. He will become the company’s Executive Chair and Head of Technology, focusing on AI development and other technologies.

Until recently, Gelsinger was CEO at Intel but left the company at the beginning of December. The chip company had a difficult time under his leadership. At Gloo, Gelsinger will lead the product and engineering teams, including Gloo AI. The company wants to use technology positively for the faith community. Gelsinger was already active as an investor and chairman of the board of directors at Gloo.

Vertical industry cloud

An important goal in his new role is to build a vertical industry cloud for faith and well-being. He also wants to develop value-oriented AI through Gloo AI. The American faith ecosystem includes approximately 450,000 churches, faith networks, service providers and non-profit organizations – a highly fragmented market that has not yet been entirely digitized.

Gelsinger brings more than forty years of experience in the technology sector to the table. After leaving Intel, where he received severance pay of at least 7 million dollars, he is now using his expertise for the faith community.

Gelsinger worked on the future of computing as a lifelong Christian, philanthropist and technology leader at Intel and VMware. “Technology has the power to connect, uplift and transform lives — but only when built with purpose,” said Gelsinger.

Gloo is based in Boulder, Colorado. The platform connects faith-based organizations, networks, service providers and non-profit organizations with AI, resources, insights and funding.