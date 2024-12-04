Intel approaches Marvell CEO Murphy as successor Gelsinger, also Tan option

Intel’s search for a new CEO is in full swing, and the company clearly prefers an outside candidate. The process emphatically mentions two names: Matt Murphy and Lip-Bu Tan.

According to Reuters sources, these names are circulating during the evaluation of a select group of external candidates. Intel wants the new CEO to start work as soon as possible. The vacancy arose after Pat Gelsinger’s departure, announced earlier this week. Although officially presented as retirement, Gelsinger had little choice. If he decided to stay on, he would still be replaced. The reason lies in a conflict with the Board of Directors over a restructuring plan.

Top picks

For Intel, Matt Murphy seems a logical choice. He has been CEO of chip company Marvell since 2016, and before, he worked for more than 20 years at the former Maxim Integrated, where he held various executive positions. His extensive experience in the chip industry makes him a suitable candidate. Intel is said to have approached Murphy by now, but it remains to be seen whether he is available. During a recent call about Marvell’s financial numbers, he stressed he was still 100 percent focused on Marvell.

Another serious candidate is Lip-Bu Tan, an industry veteran with close ties to Intel. He has been mentioned for some time as a possible successor to Gelsinger, and that chance now seems greater than ever. Tan was previously CEO of chip software company Cadence Design and served on Intel’s board of directors. However, his departure from Intel at the time was notable: he stepped down because of a conflict with Gelsinger over the restructuring plan. Among other things, he did not like the details on workforce size and corporate culture.

Tip: Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger gone effective immediately