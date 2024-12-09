Linux 6.12 gets the Long Term Support treatment

Linux’s latest kernel, version 6.12, has turned out to be an LTS version. That means there will be at least two years of support, not just the regular four months.

This period may be extended if the Linux 6.12 kernel proves popular, such as for deployment within operating systems for critical purposes. The LTS (Long Term Support) designation means that bug and security fixes will be released for this kernel over the next two years.

A longer life ahead?

Version 4.19 evidences that Linux kernels can live longer than two years. With version 4.19.325, fixes and updates are now coming to an end for this version, which is now EOL (End-of-Life). This is even though this version was released six years ago (Oct. 22, 2018). Still, it does not stop some from supporting this kernel version for even longer.

The Civil Infrastructure Platform (CIP) project aims to ensure an “Industrial Grade Linux.” It does so, among other things, with expanded support for kernel 4.19. In fact, the planned end date for SLTS v.4.19 extends to 2029. Two maintainers are dedicated to this part of the CIP project.

Use 6.12

Linux 6.12 is likely to have a similarly long run. Arch Linux, openSUSE Tumbleweed, and Fedora Linux, for example, will use the kernel. Users are advised to update to these new versions as soon as possible, especially now that the popular 4.19 variant of the kernel is no longer officially supported.

An essential feature of 6.12 is support for PREEMPT_RT. This makes Linux a real-time operating system (RTOS), as we discussed earlier:

