Netherlands further tightens export restrictions on chip equipment

The Netherlands is again tightening export controls on chip production equipment, particularly targeting specific measurement and inspection equipment. Foreign Trade Minister Reinette Klever announced this tightening, which covers a limited number of advanced technologies and goods.

The new export control measure, which takes effect April 1, affects only a small number of Dutch companies, including ASML and ASMI. The move follows earlier restrictions introduced for certain chip machines. In September, the Dutch administration decided to harmonize restrictions with the U.S., meaning that the Netherlands will now regulate two mid-range companies in ASML’s portfolio.

The tightening involves a national licensing requirement for measurement and inspection equipment. The Cabinet will then determine whether a license will be granted per application. The measure applies to exports from the Netherlands to all destinations outside the EU.

Security risks and international context

Minister Klever emphasizes that the tightening is necessary because of increasing safety risks in the event of uncontrolled export of this specific equipment. The measurement and inspection equipment and other technology could enable countries to produce advanced semiconductors relevant to military applications.

“The semiconductor industry is international. The Netherlands plays a unique role in it. It is important that we do not unnecessarily disrupt the chip industry. In extending the export control measure, we therefore proceeded as precisely as possible,” Minister Klever said.

Tip: Netherlands “harmonizes” ASML restrictions with US