Meta launches global undersea data cable project ‘Project Waterworth’

Meta aims to connect five continents with the undersea data cable project ‘Project Waterworth’ for greater technological and also economic development opportunities. This project is to become the largest undersea fiber optic network in the world.

According to Meta, Project Waterworth is to become the most ambitious undersea data cable network ever. The project of no less than 50,000 kilometers in length is to connect five continents.

Specifically, Meta lists five countries that will be connected for this purpose: the United States with a West and East Coast location, Brazil for South America, South Africa for Africa, India and Australia.

Interestingly, there will be no connection to Europe within this undersea data cable project.

Focused on AI innovation

The main reason for the project is that this will improve economic cooperation, make it easier to bring digital services to more people, and create technological development opportunities in these regions.

In Meta’s view, undersea data cables are the backbone of global digital infrastructure, especially for providing services in digital communications, video experiences, online transactions, and more.

Meta indicates that the now-announced Project Waterworth is a multi-million dollar project involving several years of investment. This will involve opening up three new ocean “pathways” that should eventually provide sufficient high-speed capacity worldwide for AI innovation, for example.

Technical construction details

Meta also provides further details on the technical construction of the intended undersea data cable network in the announcement of Project Waterworth.

This will build on Meta’s existing submarine data cables. These more than 20 existing submarine data cables consist of 24 fiber pairs, which is more than the more normal 8 to 16 fiber pairs used for submarine data cables.

Data cables with 24 fiber pairs will also be laid for the new project. New routes are being chosen for construction so that as many cables as possible can be laid at extreme depths, up to 7,000 meters.

In high-risk areas, such as shallows near the coast, improved “burial techniques” will soon be used. This should prevent cable breakage from ship anchors and other hazards.

Exactly when Meta will start construction of Project Waterworth is not known.

