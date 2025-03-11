Zoho launches project management platform Projects Plus

Zoho introduces Projects Plus, a new platform that supports companies in data-driven project management and collaboration.

Designed for large enterprises, Projects Plus integrates Zoho’s key applications: Projects, WorkDrive, Analytics, and Sprints. It allows companies to take advantage of asynchronous collaboration, file management, real-time business intelligence, and Agile or Waterfall workflows.

Zoho Projects recorded 20 per cent revenue growth in 2024. According to Zoho, the growth comes primarily from third-party app migrations. Projects Plus addresses the needs of Enterprise customers by combining data democratization, AI, hybrid project management, and collaboration management into one efficient solution.

With the rise of Data-Driven Project Management (DDPM), Projects Plus focuses on turning data into actionable insights. The platform provides predictive analytics, progress and bottleneck analysis, and quality control analysis to support proactive project planning and risk management.

Enhanced by Zia

Projects Plus uses Zia, Zoho’s AI engine, to automate complex data analysis and provide predictive insights. This helps optimize resources and accurately predict and plan project outcomes. Projects Plus also integrates with Zoho’s software suite and other tools, such as Microsoft Office 365 and Google Workspace.

Projects Plus is available worldwide immediately and costs 15 euros per user per month in Europe.

