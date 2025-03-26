Clarence: Proximus NXT’s new cloud is most sovereign

Proximus NXT has unveiled Europe’s first disconnected cloud in collaboration with Clarence. The cloud is entirely European, thereby achieving the highest level of digital sovereignty.

Clarence is a strategic partnership between Proximus NXT and Luxconnect. The latter provides the data centers, which are strategically located in Luxembourg. Both the Luxembourg and Belgian governments hold ownership stakes in Clarence. This ownership stems from the government’s financial interest in the companies.

Most sovereign

The cloud is built on Google Disconnected Cloud technology, chosen for its comprehensive control capabilities. Google Cloud enables complete data management from dedicated data centers and offers end customers total control over the ‘control plane’.

Clarence stands completely isolated from Google, the internet, and any external parties. This approach eliminates dependence on dominant U.S. cloud service providers like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google. The solution offers significant privacy advantages, which are gaining more relevance because of geopolitical tensions. Companies seeking to run private AI applications, for instance, can now ensure guaranteed privacy—not just through the AI developer, but also through the underlying cloud infrastructure.

Future-proof security

Data security extends beyond preventing data sharing with the United States. Proximus NXT is also pioneering post-quantum encryption capabilities.

The expertise for post-quantum encryption resides within Proximus NXT Netherlands. CEO Joris Leupen commented on the Clarence launch: “Clarence provides an optimal solution for those seeking a balance between sovereignty and the advantages of a large-scale cloud service provider. It represents a unique European project that paves the way toward a secure, digitally autonomous future where we maintain control over our technological solutions.”

Tip! The sovereign cloud offers no guarantees, how can it do so?