Eurofiber secures SBTi approval for Net-Zero climate targets

Eurofiber’s plans to become Net-Zero by 2040 have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This means the data center player joins a select group of approximately 1,600 companies worldwide that have been given the particularly green checkmark.

The approval confirms through an external party that Eurofiber’s climate ambitions are fully in line with the internationally recognized Corporate Net-Zero Standard. This takes the form of an SBTi approval. This initiative is supported by organizations such as the United Nations Global Compact, CDP, the We Mean Business Coalition, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Ambitious plans to become climate neutral

Eurofiber’s roadmap is clear: the company aims to be completely climate neutral across its entire value chain by 2040. This includes not only its own locations, but also the sustainability of the materials it is supplied with and those of the partners it does business with. The interim targets for 2030 are also promising. By that time, Eurofiber aims to reduce direct emissions and electricity purchases (scope 1 and 2) by at least 90% compared to the reference year 2021, to fully switch to sustainable energy, and to reduce indirect emissions from the supply chain (scope 3) by 30%.

The CO2 footprint for scopes 1 and 2 has already been significantly reduced and currently only represents about 3% of Eurofiber’s total CO2 footprint. The company has set up a special supplier program to realize the objectives within the supply chain. This program is aimed at inspiring, motivating and advising suppliers on how to make their organizations and products more sustainable.

Sustainability as an integral part of business strategy

As a provider of vital infrastructure, Eurofiber wants to take its social responsibility seriously. The ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) policy covers various aspects, including sustainable production among suppliers, an inclusive working environment for employees and innovations that contribute to the energy and digital transformation.

Eurofiber’s sustainability initiatives have already been recognized for their effectiveness. In May 2024, for example, Eurofiber was ranked by EcoVadis in the top 1% of best performing companies worldwide.

International pioneering role

In addition to expanding its business activities across national borders, Eurofiber’s ESG team also plays a pioneering role internationally. In cooperation with NLconnect, the Dutch trade organization for the telecom, broadband and fiber-optic industry, Eurofiber has joined a consortium of 18 parties working on the drafting of Product Category Rules (PCR) for equipment in fiber-optic networks.

Jeroen Kanselaar, ESG manager at Eurofiber and chairman of the Sustainability Committee of the FTTH Council, was recently involved in the launch of the FTTH Eco Platform. This platform supports companies in the sector in calculating their CO2 footprint at an organizational level and simultaneously calculates the impact of carbon emissions for the entire European sector.

Eurofiber’s strategy to achieve these Net-Zero targets is in line with the company’s recent expansions and broader ambitions to create a digital and sustainable Europe with full fiber optic coverage.

“Receiving approval for our SBTi Net-Zero targets is excellent confirmation that we are on the right track. It is not just about setting goals, but also about following up with actual action and making progress. We realize that sustainability requires continuous effort and this recognition motivates us to continue,” said Kanselaar.