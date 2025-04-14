A new quantum hub opens in the Netherlands

Today, TNO officially opened a new hub in the House of Quantum in the Dutch city Delft. This doubles the testing capacity for quantum information technology.

According to research institute TNO, Dutch start-ups increasingly need facilities for testing quantum equipment. TNO can provide support with expertise in system engineering, device and material development, and qubit tuning and characterization. The startups use this expertise and these facilities to accelerate their innovations. Delft is the ideal location because all the quantum expertise is in and around the university.

“Access to lab infrastructure is essential for the growth and success of start-ups, as also indicated by the Tech Champions,” said Constantijn van Oranje of Techleap. “By expanding the testing facilities for quantum information technology, TNO offers Dutch start-ups the crucial resources they need to accelerate their development, creating a collaborative environment for future quantum solutions.”

The National Growth Fund program Quantum Delta NL is partially funding the new hub.

Hardware

TNO sees the new facility primarily as an opportunity to test quantum chips. These are ultimately crucial for reliable and efficient quantum computer systems. The performance of the chips has a direct influence on the possibilities of quantum systems.

The location offers start-ups the opportunity to validate their designs. Extensive, independent tests evaluate the performance and compatibility with other elements of the computing stack, with the aim to faster commercialization of the start-ups’ products.

