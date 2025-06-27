F5 introduces post-quantum cryptography for app security

Security company F5 has announced new solutions within its Application Delivery and Security Platform. The platform focuses on preparing for threats from quantum computing. These post-quantum cryptography (PQC) solutions are designed to help organizations future-proof their security.

F5 developed the PQC tools to protect sensitive data and maintain performance in hybrid, multicloud, and legacy IT environments. Traditional encryption methods are becoming increasingly vulnerable, especially now that Chinese researchers claim to have cracked RSA encryption with a quantum computer.

According to F5, PQC represents a fundamental change in the way we protect sensitive data. The transition requires careful preparation, as poor implementation can lead to disruptions and interruptions. This is especially true in complex IT environments. Without the right approach, organizations risk delays, compliance issues, dissatisfied users, and costly downtime.

F5’s Chief Innovation Officer, Kunal Anand, argues that the threat of quantum computers is not a problem for the distant future. Rather, it is a reason to modernize security now. According to him, the F5 platform enables the practical application of PQC, allowing companies to secure their applications, APIs, and trust models without compromising speed.

Integrated and scalable platform

With the new release, F5 aims to simplify the transition to quantum-secure security through an integrated and scalable platform. This platform supports encryption on both the server and client sides and protects applications, APIs, and data without compromising performance.

F5’s PQC functionality provides quantum-resistant encryption based on algorithms standardized by the US NIST. This protects customer data, intellectual property, and business-critical assets without negatively impacting system performance. The solution provides complete security from client to back-end, combining this with availability solutions, threat intelligence, firewall functionality, and access management.

In addition, the solution provides insight into all encrypted traffic, applications, and APIs. This improves security monitoring. The solution also supports initiatives in the areas of AI, automation, and telemetry.